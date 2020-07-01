Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Service
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Morrinsville Event Centre
19 Ron Ladd Place
Morrinsville
View Map
SEARLE, Craig Terence. Taken from us on 26 June 2020. Adored life partner and soulmate of Eileen. Very much loved and respected father and father-in-law to Greg and Amy; Glenn and Sam; Russell; Lisa and Marcus. Loving and proud Poppa of Felicity, Amber, Bella, Ollie, and Stevie; Harvey and Olivia; Jayda, Tegan, and Karson. Craig's farewell will be held at The Morrinsville Event Centre, 19 Ron Ladd Place, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 4 July 2020 at 11:00am followed by private family cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Child Cancer Foundation, PO Box 152, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Searle family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020
