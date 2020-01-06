|
SELBY, Craig. Peacefully at Hospice Waikato surrounded by his family, on the 3rd of January 2020; Aged 66 Years. Dearly loved husband of D?anne. Much loved Dad to Quinton, Leif, and Harley and Grandfather to four grandchildren. "Gone to the garden in the sky" Donations to the Cancer society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial service and Celebration of Craig's life will be held at the Putaruru Golf Club rooms, Back Lichfield Road Putaruru, on Wednesday, the 8th of January at 1:00 PM. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020