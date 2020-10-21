|
GUTRY, Craig Murray. Born 30 November 1963. Truly wonderful, memories of our talented, kind and caring eldest son. Great sports mate of Rod (Mallorca) and Dale, brother-in-law to Valeria, Wendy, uncle to Kai, Luc, Ethan, and Caleb. Passed away 16 October 2020. Your ability to handle adversity and cancer with humility, putting other people first with never across word. Incredible. Whatever challenge was put in front of you son, you found a solution in your world. 'All things were possible'. Love always Mum and Dad. As per Craig's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to Joy and Neil Gutry, Speldhurst Country estate, 8 Murrayfield Way, Levin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020