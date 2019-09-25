Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Craig Lawrence MERRICK

Craig Lawrence MERRICK
MERRICK, Craig Lawrence. To all of you who know and love Craig. It is with great sadness that we with broken hearts share with you that on 20 September 2019, our magnificent man passed away. You are warmly invited to join with us in remembering and celebrating his life. In memory of Craig, we are receiving donations to purchase an AED to donate to the community. Donations may be left at the funeral service. His funeral will be at Cleveland Funeral Home, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui, on Friday 27 September 2019 at 10.30am



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
