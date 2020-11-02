|
BEAUCHAMP, Craig Ian. After a long battle with cancer, Craig passed away on Thursday 29 October 2020 aged 56 years at home surrounded by family and friends. Loving father of Max and Brooke and friend of Jax. Cherished eldest son of Manny and Flo, brother of Tony (Australia) and Scott (Wellington). Uncle of Luke, Seth, Kase and Kaia. Lovingly cared for by Sue throughout his battle and he will be missed by his many friends. To celebrate Craig's life a service will be held at Tauranga Yacht & Power Boat Club, Keith Allen Drive Sulphur Point, Tauranga, on Wednesday 4 November at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Waipuna Hospice. Communications to the Craig Beauchamp Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020