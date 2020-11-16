|
WALKER, Craig Allen. Born February 11th 1961, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13th 2020 aged 59. Craig lived most of his life on Waiheke Island, was a wonderful chef, volunteer firefighter, had a wicked sense of humor and a wonderful laugh,enjoyed playing chess, listening to music, trucks, computers, fishing and the beach. Craig was a very proud, generous, loving man whose greatest achievement was being a father to Ross and Candice, Grandfather to Cassie, Mikayla and Chloe. Dearly loved by his parents Judy and Allen, Siblings Kim and Donna, and family Jenny, Nicole, John, Margo, Frith, Amanda, Andrew and all his other family and friends. His family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Remuera Home and Hospital and Mercy Hospice for your wonderful, kind, respectful and compassionate care of Craig over his final year. You will be sorely missed but never forgotten Craig.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020