|
|
|
BROWN, Craig Alexander Elliott. Passed away suddenly on September 24th aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father in-law of Aaron and Natasha, Erika and Eden. Loved Pop and Pot of all his grandchildren. A service for Craig will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30 am on Wednesday 30 September 2020, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to friend Ernie and Emergency Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020