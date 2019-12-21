|
|
|
ANDERSON, Coye Arthur. 17 December 1933 - 15 December 2019 Much loved partner of Rona, husband of Mary (deceased 1988), father of Sue, David and Catherine, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. Coye was kind hearted, well respected and greatly admired. He will be deeply missed and remembered with love. Special thanks to the Hibiscus Hospice for their kindness and compassion. A small private funeral was held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hibiscus Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019