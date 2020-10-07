Home

Service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel
Purewa
Meadowbank
COURT ONDERWATER Charlotte (nee Kleyn van Willigen) (Lot) de

de COURT ONDERWATER, Charlotte (Lot) (nee Kleyn van Willigen). Peacefully at Edmund Hillary Village on Monday 5th October 2020, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, mother of Reynout, Frans and the late Boudewijn, and mother in law of Erica. Dearly loved grandmother (Oma) of grandchildren and their spouses, Mieke and Leif, Ellie and Martin, Amy, Sam and Aimee, Jessica and Cam. Also great grandmother to 10 great grandchildren, Ida and Otto, Quin and Fife, Sofia and George, Lucia and Freya, Maggie and Finn. Her service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, Meadowbank, on Friday 9th October at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
