Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Reformed Church of Hamilton
Aberdeen Drive
Dinsdale
View Map
Cornelia (Corrie) van SELM

Cornelia (Corrie) van SELM Notice
van SELM, Cornelia (Corrie). Peacefully at her home with family on 7 November 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jacob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lieda and Arnold, Jake, Danny (deceased) and Linda, Joanne and Grace. Much loved Oma of 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and cherished sister of 10 siblings. A service for Corrie will be held at The Reformed Church of Hamilton, Aberdeen Drive, Dinsdale, on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at 11am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred for The Starship Foundation, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the van Selm family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
