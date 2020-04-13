Home

Cornelia Martina (Corrie) JANSSEN

Cornelia Martina (Corrie) JANSSEN Notice
JANSSEN, Cornelia Martina (Corrie). Peacefully on the 8th April 2020 at Bupa The Gardens Resthome, Rotorua. Dearly loved wife of the late Antoon (Tony). Much loved mother and mother in law to John and Christine, Frank and Dellwyn, Angelina and Gary, Paul and Alysha. Beloved Oma of Rebecca, Michael, and Sophie; Ruby, Coco, and Louis; Renee, Braedyn, Curtis, and Marcus; Lily and Lara. "Rest in Peace" Due to the current circumstances, Corrie's burial will be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
