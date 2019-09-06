Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia DE ZOETE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia (Corry) DE ZOETE

Add a Memory
Cornelia (Corry) DE ZOETE Notice
DE ZOETE, Cornelia (Corry). Born 15 December, 1929, died peacefully at Ons Dorp Care Centre, Henderson 3rd September, 2019. Loved wife of the late John, and loved mother of Nick and the late Stanley. Beloved mother-in-law of Sandra, and Grandma of Chloe and Simon. Now at peace. In accordance with her wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the de Zoete family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.