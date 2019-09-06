|
|
|
DE ZOETE, Cornelia (Corry). Born 15 December, 1929, died peacefully at Ons Dorp Care Centre, Henderson 3rd September, 2019. Loved wife of the late John, and loved mother of Nick and the late Stanley. Beloved mother-in-law of Sandra, and Grandma of Chloe and Simon. Now at peace. In accordance with her wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the de Zoete family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019