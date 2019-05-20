|
BRIDGE-OPIE, Corinne Shirley. QSM - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife and soulmate of Ramon. Much loved special Aunt of Murray & Heather and family, Steve & Kevin and family. Endeared by her special friends at Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu. Special thanks to all the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for all the care and kindness shown to Corinne during her stay. As per Corinne's wishes a private cremation has taken place, but a celebration of her life will be held over a time of refreshments in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Function Lounge, 9-11 Hinemoa Street Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown Wellington would be appreciated. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
