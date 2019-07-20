Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
REID, Coralie (nee Mills). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in Metlifecare Highlands on 18 July 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Monique, Glenys and Kevin, and Mark. Cherished nana of Kim, Jessica, James, Joshua, Alex and Michael. Beloved great-grandma of Dalyn, Faith, Julia, PJ, Violet, Summer-Rose, Wolf and Opal. "We will miss you dearly". A service for Coralie will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 22 July at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
