JENKS, Coralie Jean, (formerly Sunnex) (nee Kirker). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hampton Court Rest Home, Napier on the 19th September 2020 in her 89th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ken. Cherished and loved so much by her children, their partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Gay and Bob, Johnny and Jane, Brock, Ashlee, Keren and Andrew, Charlie, Van, Tommy; Brad and Annalise, Evie, Leo; Garry and Cate; Karen and Gavin, Staci, Chase; Mandy and Dan, Jack; Kevin, Shane, Dean; Sharlene and Ian, Nicki and Connor and her stepchildren and their partners and children, Andrew and Lesley, Rebecca and Rachel; Greg and Wendy, Clare, Nick, Chris. Loved sister to Jim Kirker (Auckland). Well thought of and respected friend of Gordon and Margaret Sunnex and family. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts, we will always love you Mum. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Hampton Court Rest Home for the loving care given to Mum and our family over the past 6 years. A private cremation was held in Napier. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in Taupo at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, on Friday 2nd October at 2.00pm. Correspondence to Jenks Family, C/- Taupo Funeral Services, P.O. Box 940, Taupo 3351. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020