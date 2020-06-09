Home

Coralie Grace COLLINS

Coralie Grace COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Coralie Grace. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 6 June 2020 aged 82. Loving wife to Tony of 58 years. Devoted mother to Gary, Rosemary, Brian and Janine and cherished mother in law to Sue, Ian, Jane and John. Nana to Sarah, Lucy, Ruby and Eva, Callan and Thomas, Jolyn, Emma and Aidan, Josh, Will, Jack and Mia. 'Forever in our hearts, at peace now" A service to celebrate Coralie's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive Henderson on Friday 12 June at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to West Auckland Hospice would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
