GORDON, Coral. Passed away peacefully at the age of 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Gordon. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Alison and the late Joe, Larraine and Bernie, Henry and Paula, Margaret and Bernie, and the late Maureen. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Coral will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals Howick, corner Walter MacDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Tuesday 18 June at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
