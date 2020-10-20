|
|
|
FERGUSON, Coral Ann. Passed away on 17 October 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Don Ferguson. Sister of the late Brian and Terrance Wakelin. Much loved mother of Debra, the late Paul, and Glen. Mother-in-law of Lottie and Paul. Farmor of Sara, Maja and Emily (Denmark). Loved stepmother of Marion, Donal, Gael and Hugh. "She was a sunshiny day" A service for Coral is to be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Friday 23 October 2020 at 11.00am. Flowers welcomed. Communications to the Ferguson family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020