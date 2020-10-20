Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coral FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coral Ann FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Coral Ann FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON, Coral Ann. Passed away on 17 October 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Don Ferguson. Sister of the late Brian and Terrance Wakelin. Much loved mother of Debra, the late Paul, and Glen. Mother-in-law of Lottie and Paul. Farmor of Sara, Maja and Emily (Denmark). Loved stepmother of Marion, Donal, Gael and Hugh. "She was a sunshiny day" A service for Coral is to be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Friday 23 October 2020 at 11.00am. Flowers welcomed. Communications to the Ferguson family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coral's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -