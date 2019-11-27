Home

CHEVAL, Constance Lilian (Connie). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 25th of November 2019. Loved wife of Gene, loving Mum of Robert, Steven and Adrienne, their partners Tasha, Carmela and Bazza. Beautiful Nan to granddaughters Sophie, Celine and Carly, grandsons Richard, William, Thomas, Marcus, Craig, Oscar, Hugo and Louis, and great-grandsons Liam, Jada, Levi and Brodie. Forever loved and missed by all. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home at 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 29th November at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
