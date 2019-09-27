|
BRUNT, Constance Joyce (nee Bond). Passed away 23rd September 2019 at Maygrove Rest Home, Orewa, in her 98th year. Adored wife of her darling Bill, and very much loved mum of Don and Paulina, Gary and Wendy, the late John, Gloria and Colin, Joy and Tony, Marlene and Tom, Ian and the late Ukuma. Specially loved by her twelve grandchildren: Michele, William, Logan; Rachel, Tracey; Luke; Lara, Katrina; Phillip, Helen; Athena and Jarred, and her twelve great grandchildren. Mum and Grandma, you meant so much to us all and touched the lives of so many with your love. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blind Foundation, in memory of Connie's sister Amy www.blindfoundation.org.nz We would like to thank the staff of Maygrove Rest Home for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019