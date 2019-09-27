Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance BRUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Joyce (Bond) BRUNT

Add a Memory
Constance Joyce (Bond) BRUNT Notice
BRUNT, Constance Joyce (nee Bond). Passed away 23rd September 2019 at Maygrove Rest Home, Orewa, in her 98th year. Adored wife of her darling Bill, and very much loved mum of Don and Paulina, Gary and Wendy, the late John, Gloria and Colin, Joy and Tony, Marlene and Tom, Ian and the late Ukuma. Specially loved by her twelve grandchildren: Michele, William, Logan; Rachel, Tracey; Luke; Lara, Katrina; Phillip, Helen; Athena and Jarred, and her twelve great grandchildren. Mum and Grandma, you meant so much to us all and touched the lives of so many with your love. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blind Foundation, in memory of Connie's sister Amy www.blindfoundation.org.nz We would like to thank the staff of Maygrove Rest Home for their wonderful care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.