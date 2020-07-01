Home

Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
Constance Everlyn (Connie) HENDRIE

Constance Everlyn (Connie) HENDRIE Notice
HENDRIE, Constance Everlyn (Connie). Peacefully passed away at CHT Resthome Waiuku, on Monday 29 June 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her 97th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Wes and Metta Barriball (Pukeoware). Loved wife of the late George, cherished Mum of Bruce and Maddie, Raewyn and Andy Loader, treasured Nana of Rebecca, Joseph, Maia, Anya, Evan and their families. A special thanks to all the staff at CHT Hospital for their loving care of Mum. In memory of Connie donations to St John's Ambulance, Waiuku would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service A service for Connie will be held at St Andrew's Church, Queen Street, Waiuku on Tuesday 7 July 1.30pm. Followed by Private Cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
