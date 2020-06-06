|
BARNETT, Constance Alice Mary (nee White). Born London 1923, passed away 3 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme Barnett and beloved mother and mother of law of, Julie and Gordon, Richard and Pauline, and Matthew. Cherished Grandmother of Alanna, Jamie, Sam, Jonathon and James, and Great Grandmother of Sarah, Nala, Zoe, Aluna and Emilie. You will always be in our hearts - We will miss you. Special thanks to the staff at Eversleigh Hospital. A funeral for Constance will be held at 3pm on Monday 8th of June at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel 235 Scnapper Rock Road Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020