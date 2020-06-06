Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
3:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel
235 Scnapper Rock Road
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Alice Mary (White) BARNETT


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Constance Alice Mary (White) BARNETT Notice
BARNETT, Constance Alice Mary (nee White). Born London 1923, passed away 3 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme Barnett and beloved mother and mother of law of, Julie and Gordon, Richard and Pauline, and Matthew. Cherished Grandmother of Alanna, Jamie, Sam, Jonathon and James, and Great Grandmother of Sarah, Nala, Zoe, Aluna and Emilie. You will always be in our hearts - We will miss you. Special thanks to the staff at Eversleigh Hospital. A funeral for Constance will be held at 3pm on Monday 8th of June at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel 235 Scnapper Rock Road Albany.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -