BEAVEN, Constance Agnes (Con) (nee Brownlie). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in Wanganui on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 106 years and 7 months. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Jenni, Ray and Lynne, Janet and Tanna and Graham and Catherine. Loved Grandma of her 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. The family are grateful to all the staff at Summerset for the care they gave Con during her later years Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Con's life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Saturday, 21st November 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020