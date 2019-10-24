Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad SALDANHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad SALDANHA

Add a Memory
Conrad SALDANHA Notice
SALDANHA, Conrad. Passed away suddenly at home on the 21st of October 2019, after a brief illness. He had just turned 77 years old. He is deeply mourned and sorely missed by his wife Lynette and sister Marina and many friends in Auckland and hundreds of family, friends and colleagues in India and around the world, whose lives he touched. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 244 Parnell Road, on Saturday, 26th October, at 2.30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.