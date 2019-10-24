|
SALDANHA, Conrad. Passed away suddenly at home on the 21st of October 2019, after a brief illness. He had just turned 77 years old. He is deeply mourned and sorely missed by his wife Lynette and sister Marina and many friends in Auckland and hundreds of family, friends and colleagues in India and around the world, whose lives he touched. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 244 Parnell Road, on Saturday, 26th October, at 2.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019