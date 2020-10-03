Home

WILLIAMSON, Conor Mary (nee Waters). Born February 22, 1930. Passed away on October 2, 2020. Loved mother, mum-in-law and nanna to Elspeth, Justin, Stephanie, Mark, Maya, Frances, Mary Rose, James, Paul and Jasmine, and a cherished member of her wider family. With some friendships spanning many decades Conor was a loyal and special friend to many, and her kindness and thoughtfulness, sharp intellect and sense of humour will be greatly missed. Please take comfort that she is now resting peacefully, forever in our hearts. At Conor's request a private cremation will be held and her ashes will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Roderick at a later date. No flowers please, a donation to Harbour Hospice North Shore instead would be much appreciated. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on..."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
