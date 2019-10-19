|
APPLEGARTH, Connie. On October 13, 2019 peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Home, Lower Hutt, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Barbara, Diana and Dave, Debbie and Adrian. Loved nana of Grant, Lisa and Stephen, Georgina and James, Harry, Jonathan and Nicky. Loved great-nana of Jordan, Zac, Isabella. Special thanks to all of the staff at Bob Scott for their loving care shown to Connie and family. A funeral service for Connie will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the 'Applegarth family' c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 528 2331 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019