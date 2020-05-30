|
LITTIN, Collis Alan (Alan). Sadly passed away on the 26 May 2020 peacefully and unexpectedly at Possum Bourne Retirement Village Pukekohe in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Merle. Loved father of Kelvin (deceased), Marlene (deceased) and Warren. Loved father in law of Gail, Don (deceased) Joe and Greta. Loved Pa of Dean, Joanne, Reid, Michelle, Lisa (deceased) Ben, Troy and Brad. Loved Great Grandfather of 8. Reunited with Family Thanks to Possum Bourne Village for their care and attention. The service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Tuesday, 2 June, at 1.00pm followed by burial at Heights Park Cemetery. Due to current rules, other than immediate family please text to register 0274586648.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020