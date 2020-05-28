Home

More Obituaries for Collis LITTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collis Alan (Alan) LITTIN

Collis Alan (Alan) LITTIN Notice
LITTIN, Collis Alan (Alan). Sadly passed away on the 26 May 2020 peacefully and unexpectedly at Possum Bourne Retirement Village Pukekohe in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Merle. Loved father of Kelvin (deceased), Marlene (deceased) and Warren. Loved father in law of Gail, Don (deceased) Joe and Greta. Loved Pa of Dean, Joanne, Reid, Michelle, Lisa (deceased) Ben, Troy and Brad. Loved Great Grandfather of 8. Reunited with Family Funeral Details to follow



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
