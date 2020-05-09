Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Collin Bernard MURRAY

Collin Bernard MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Collin Bernard. On 29th April, 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Rae for 62 years. Loved father of Vivienne, Robyn and Paul, and father-in-law of Deborah, and friend of Michael. Loved Grandad of 7 grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Collins life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Murray family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
