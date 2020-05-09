|
MURRAY, Collin Bernard. On 29th April, 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Rae for 62 years. Loved father of Vivienne, Robyn and Paul, and father-in-law of Deborah, and friend of Michael. Loved Grandad of 7 grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Collins life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Murray family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020