CHRISTIANSON, Colleen Theresa. Wednesday morning we lost our gorgeous mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Colleen battled hard in true fashion and now it's her time for some peace. We have lost a truly unique person full of fun and love. We will certainly miss looking into your beautiful eyes and your smile lit up so many lives. Dad will be waiting for you mum, it's your time to be together again. Our love for you will live on. A massive thank you to the incredible staff at mercy hospice. Mum called you her angels. In lieu of flowers donation to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019