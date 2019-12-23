|
SHAFAR, Colleen (nee Alley). Late of the Peninsula Club, Whangaparaoa, Colleen passed away on 22nd December 2019 at Maygrove Hospital, Orewa. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam and loved by all their extended family in Scotland, England, America and her Beth Shalom community. A service for Colleen will be held at the cottage at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale at 1pm on Tuesday 24th December 2019. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019