Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Waitakere Hall
13 Bethells Road
West Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen (McKain) SAUNDERS

Add a Memory
Colleen (McKain) SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS, Colleen (nee McKain). Colleen passed away peacefully in her home at Wainamu, Bethells Beach, 24th November 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Anna Saunders and Jim Wheeler- son in law John Saunders and Lisa Jackson -daughter in law. Treasured grandmother of Johnny, Miriama and Thies. Kuia to the extended Wheeler whanau and her Waitakere School Community. Service Monday 30th November at 2.30pm, Waitakere Hall, 13 Bethells Road (opposite Waitakere Primary school). Anna ph 0223840500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -