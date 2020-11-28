|
SAUNDERS, Colleen (nee McKain). Colleen passed away peacefully in her home at Wainamu, Bethells Beach, 24th November 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Anna Saunders and Jim Wheeler- son in law John Saunders and Lisa Jackson -daughter in law. Treasured grandmother of Johnny, Miriama and Thies. Kuia to the extended Wheeler whanau and her Waitakere School Community. Service Monday 30th November at 2.30pm, Waitakere Hall, 13 Bethells Road (opposite Waitakere Primary school). Anna ph 0223840500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020