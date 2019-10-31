|
NIXON, Colleen. Passed away on the 28th of October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn (Bill). Much loved mother and mother in law of Avon and Martyn, and Christopher, Jane and Socheat. Much loved Grandmother of Emma, Bryony, Alessandra and Idris. Great grandmother of Micheala, Deana and Andre. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 1st of November 2019 at 2.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019