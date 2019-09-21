|
DAVISON, Colleen McMaster (nee Boyd). Died at Logan Campbell Hospital on 17 September 2019, aged 85. Much loved wife of the late Peter Davison and greatly loved mother and mother in law of Kath and Pete, Mike and Jo, Anna, Matt and Vicki. Adored Nana Coll to Lucy, Nic and Alex, Sam, Polly and Rosie, Simon and Emily, Jordan, Keira and Connor. Sincere thanks to the staff at Logan Campbell for their dedicated love, care and attention over the last few weeks. A service will be held at Selwyn Heights Chapel on Monday 23 September at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St Johns Ambulance Service. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019