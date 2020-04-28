Home

Colleen Mary (nee Ashwell) (Colleen) BRITTAIN


1939 - 2020
Colleen Mary (nee Ashwell) (Colleen) BRITTAIN Notice
BRITTAIN, Colleen Mary (Colleen) (nee Ashwell). Born March 15, 1939. Passed away on April 21, 2020. Colleen passed away peacefully in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife to Harry, treasured Mum to Megan and Anna, Mother-in-law to Phillip and Rod, very much loved Nana B to Brittany, Oliver, Elliott, Emily, Benjamin and Grayson. A special lady who filled our hearts with love and joy and will be treasured in our hearts forever. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held when wider family and friends can attend.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
