CARTER, Colleen Mary (nee Davis). At home on 6 July 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Jenny and Todd, and Chris and Fabiana. Much loved grandmother to Joshua, Aria, Charlie, and Lucas. Loved and respected by Michael Carter. We have so many happy memories You will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated, and can be made in Colleen's name, to Dove House, PO Box 125-040, Auckland 1071. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Saturday 13 July at 3pm. All communications to the Carter family, C/- Sibuns 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019