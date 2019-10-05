|
|
|
O'NEILL, Colleen Margaret (nee Gilmore). Colleen Margaret O'Neill (nee Gilmore) passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 aged 91. Beloved wife of Bryan and, later, companion of Bob Cassidy. Cherished mother to Margaret, Patricia, Michael and Martin; mother-in-law to Phillip, Helen and Karylene; Nana to Shea, Sarah, Carlin, Dana, Benjamin, Siobhan, Bryan and Isabella; grandmother-in-law to Sam and Upasana; great-grandmother to Lilah, Willow and Piper. Daughter of Gilly, Kathleen and Dorothy and sister to Elaine, Mary, Peter and Dennis. We will celebrate her life on Monday October 7 at 1.00pm with a Requiem Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, with a wake to follow. Wear colour and prepare to laugh as well as cry as we remember this vibrant lady.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019