|
|
|
MARSHALL, Colleen Margaret (nee McConnell). Passed away 12th November 2019 at Middlemore Hospital after a short stay. Laughing and joking till the end surrounded by loving family. Loved mother and mother in law of Eddie (Waihi), Debbie and Wayne Eyles (Dargaville), Helen (Canada) and Nana of 8. Thanks to Doctors and Nurses for their care. A private cremation has been held according to Colleen's wishes. Communications to Eddie 0272738513 - Debbie 0210474223. Meeting at the Office 3pm, Saturday, 16th November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019