Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Seddon St
Rotorua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Margaret HARTLEY

Add a Memory
Colleen Margaret HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY, Colleen Margaret. Dearly loved wife of the late Vincent Paul Hartley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Monica and Peter Shuttleworth (England), Martin and Julie Hartley (Ohakune), Guy and Caroline Hartley (Kaharoa), Vivienne and Kim Matthews (Kaikoura), Hugh and Deborah Hartley (Queensland), Megan Hartley and Manu Menard (Carterton). Cherished Grandma and Great Grandma of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Requiem Mass for Colleen will be held at 11am, Monday 21 September, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -