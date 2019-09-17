Home

Colleen Lois (Coles) EDGE

Colleen Lois (Coles) EDGE Notice
EDGE, Colleen Lois. Born July 04, 1939. Passed away on September 14, 2019. Colleen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Much loved partner, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. "Finally free to wander heavens garden, smell the roses, hear the songs of the birds and feel the cool breeze of spring on her face. Rest in love. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday 19th September at 1.30pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
