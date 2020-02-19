Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 p.m.
GraceWay Church
69 Grey St
Hamilton
Colleen June (June) DOBBS

DOBBS, Colleen June (June). Went peacefully and gently from our arms into the arms of Jesus, on 17 February 2020 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family. In her 85th year. Deeply loved wife of the late Eric; honoured, cherished and treasured by her children Peter and Roselle, Jan, Ian and Sue, Brian and Andrea and Glenys, her 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and her sisters Joy and the late Ellen. The cost of great love is great loss. Mum's body is lying in state at her son's residence where memories and stories can be shared. A celebration of her life will be held at 1.30pm Thursday 20 February at GraceWay Church, 69 Grey Street, Hamilton. All communications and flowers to James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. Phone 07-855-5541. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
