SQUIRES, Colleen Joan. On 16 October 2019 peacefully surrounded by loving family at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved wife and companion of Boyd. Much loved mum of Liz and Helen and mother in law of John. Grandma Colleen of Eugenia and Lily, and Step Grandma of Daisy and Seth, Anna and Steven. Loved sister of Edie and Gay. In lieu of flowers donations to the Monarch Butterfly Trust P.O.Box 44100 Pt. Chevalier Auckland 1246 would be appreciated. A Service for Colleen will be held Wednesday 23 October 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Takapuna, (entrance 10 Dominion St) followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019