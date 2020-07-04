|
LAFFERTY, Colleen Joan. On Thursday, 2nd July 2020 peacefully, at Maygrove Village Hospital, in her 99th year. Beloved daughter of the late Charles John and Julia Veronica Lafferty. Loved sister of the late Joyce, Basil, Desmond, Russell, June, Lois, Clarice, Kevin, Beryl, Marie, Noel, and Margaret Ann (Peg). RIP. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. Special thanks to the staff at Geneva Healthcare and Maygrove Village Hospital for their love and care. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. All communications to "The Lafferty Family", PO Box, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020