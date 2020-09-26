|
|
|
ANDERSON, Colleen Jane (nee Crofskey). On Friday 18th September 2020 Colleen passed away suddenly and unexpectedly aged 83 years at Hilda Ross Retirement Village. Treasured wife of Fred for 65 years. Beloved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Noel Brown, Graeme and Vanessa, David and Kiri and Kevin. Loved Granma of Marie and Courtney; Joshua, Melissa, Kimberlee, Aaron and Grace; Suzanne, Monique, Darelle- Ann, Holly and Carly; Taylor, Samantha and Casey. Loved GGMa of Jake, Georgia and Evie; Justin, Jade, Chase, Kierah-Lee and Baylee; Caleb, Devon, Sam, Thea, Zach and Boston; loved step GGMa to Maddi, Danni and Devon. A private family farewell for Colleen has been held. All communications to the Anderson family c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020