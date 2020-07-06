|
PEARSON, Colleen Hedley. On July 1st 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother and mother in-law of Alan and Sue, Tony, Colin and Shelley. Much loved nana and great nana of all her grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Waihi Memorial RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi on Thursday July 9th at 11am. Communications to the Pearson/Hooper family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020