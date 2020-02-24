|
|
|
GODINET, Colleen Gertrude. Born September 19, 1936. Passed away on February 20, 2020. Treasured daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Mum, your love was unconditional, constant and without limit. You loved us all with all your heart and you are forever in ours. Vic, Paul, Deb and Nadine and partners Jaq, Laura, Mike and Steve, Your grandchildren Ruby, Louis, Jimmy, Joe, Daniel, J'Aime, Lucy, James, Sarah, Ben, Kane, Matthew and your great-grandchildren Jacob and Kiwa. God grant me the serenity To accept the things I cannot change; Courage to change the things I can; And wisdom to know the difference. Grateful thanks for the love and kindness shown to Colleen from Cheryl Tolcher and her team at Selwyn Village, Independent Services, Medical Centre and the Ivan Ward Centre, and from the Betty Pyatt community. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at the Selwyn Village Chapel, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020