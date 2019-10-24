|
ROSS, Colleen Florence. Passed away 23 October 2019 at Pakuranga Park Village. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law to Michael and Lynn, Bruce and Kaye, Terry and Lorraine, and Shelley. Loving Grandmother of Jamie, Simon, Steven, Mark, and Claire, and Great grandmother of Lucy and Ruby. In accordance with Colleen's wishes, a private cremation will take place. The family wishes to thank the staff of Pakuranga Park Village for their exceptional care and kindest to Colleen in her last weeks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019