James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
Colleen Fay LITTIN

Colleen Fay LITTIN Notice
LITTIN, Colleen Fay. On Monday 25 November 2019, Colleen passed away peacefully at Awatere Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late William. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Wayne (deceased) and Lorraine (Australia), Ron and Rosemary, Chris Murrell, Belinda Hill (nee Murrell), Robyn Littin (Australia), Veronica Littin, Jason and Marion. Awesome Nana to 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to remember and farewell Colleen will be held on Saturday 30 November 2019 at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton at 1.00pm followed by a private burial in Kaitaia. All communications to the Littin and Murrell Families, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
