Colleen Fay (formerly Bird) (Evans) TAYLOR

Colleen Fay (formerly Bird) (Evans) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Colleen Fay (nee Evans) (formerly Bird). Peacefully passed away 14th October 2019 aged 84. Beloved wife of the late Des Bird and the late Harley Taylor. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Evan and Gaylene Bird, Graeme and Rosie Bird, Raewyn and Neville Weir. Cherished "Nannie B" of Carley and Richard, Ryan and Tracey, Mat, Justin and Sam, Kendyl and Lauren, and their partners. Special great nana of Tayla, James, Willow, Daisy and Leo. Ever remembered by Judy and Dayle Merson, Kerrie and Ian Cross, and their families. The family wish to thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village for their compassion, particularly over the past few weeks. A private service has been held, but a celebration of Colleen's life will be held at her place in Pukenui on 23rd November 2019. All communications to Colleen's family c/- 1286A Whangarei Heads Road, R D 4, Whangarei 0174.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
