Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen CATHRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Elizabeth CATHRO

Add a Memory
Colleen Elizabeth CATHRO Notice
CATHRO, Colleen Elizabeth. 13 July 1936 to 9 August 2019 Passed away peacefully on 9 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter and loved sister of Dennis, the late Peter, and Terence. Cherished aunt of Pauline and Peter, Grant and Leonora, Bridget, Dianne and Paul, Kevin and Dale, and David and Jennifer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will be held on Friday 16 August at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119-129 Seddon Street Pukekohe, at 11am to be followed by interment at the Waiuku cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.