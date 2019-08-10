|
CATHRO, Colleen Elizabeth. 13 July 1936 to 9 August 2019 Passed away peacefully on 9 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter and loved sister of Dennis, the late Peter, and Terence. Cherished aunt of Pauline and Peter, Grant and Leonora, Bridget, Dianne and Paul, Kevin and Dale, and David and Jennifer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will be held on Friday 16 August at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119-129 Seddon Street Pukekohe, at 11am to be followed by interment at the Waiuku cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019